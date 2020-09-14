Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Akil Zubir to head ALROSA’s office in Belgium
There were seven ALROSA Group employees participating in the competition for vacancy in Antwerp, including those from the management team in Moscow, sales and cutting complexes, and foreign trading companies.
As Managing Director of ALROSA BELGIUM NV, Akil Zubir will be responsible for the development and implementation of the European office’s plans, as well as rough and polished diamond trade, customer base development, interaction with company's existing clients and local industry organizations, and key representatives of jewelry retail.
Akil Zubir joined ALROSA in 2017 as the Head of Insurance Department. Under his leadership, comprehensive insurance of the group's property was implemented in ALROSA, as well as modern insurance protection programs with a high degree of reliability, a large insurance loss related to the accident at the Mir underground mine was settled, and a pool of Russian and foreign partners was formed. Akil Zubir graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University with diplomas in social and political sciences, and law. He also graduated from the Academy of National Economy under the Russian Government, where he received the diploma in business management. From 2012 to 2016, he led the regional network of SOGAZ insurance company.