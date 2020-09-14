Akil Zubir to head ALROSA’s office in Belgium

Akil Zubir appointed as Managing Director of ALROSA BELGIUM NV following an internal competition among ALROSA Group employees. Sergey Panchekhin, who has worked at ALROSA for more than 20 years, plans to retire after his employment contract ends in late October. ALROSA announced this in a press release issued today.

There were seven ALROSA Group employees participating in the competition for vacancy in Antwerp, including those from the management team in Moscow, sales and cutting complexes, and foreign trading companies.

As Managing Director of ALROSA BELGIUM NV, Akil Zubir will be responsible for the development and implementation of the European office’s plans, as well as rough and polished diamond trade, customer base development, interaction with company's existing clients and local industry organizations, and key representatives of jewelry retail.

Akil Zubir joined ALROSA in 2017 as the Head of Insurance Department. Under his leadership, comprehensive insurance of the group's property was implemented in ALROSA, as well as modern insurance protection programs with a high degree of reliability, a large insurance loss related to the accident at the Mir underground mine was settled, and a pool of Russian and foreign partners was formed. Akil Zubir graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University with diplomas in social and political sciences, and law. He also graduated from the Academy of National Economy under the Russian Government, where he received the diploma in business management. From 2012 to 2016, he led the regional network of SOGAZ insurance company.



