NGTC and Sarine launch a co-branded Light Performance Grading Report

Today

Sarine Technologies Ltd has launched its first co-branded light performance report with the National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) of China, which will be implemented by Yuanyumei (Y & M) Jewelry, a leading high-end Chinese jewellery brand.

A launch ceremony, ‘Beloved Roses Heading to the Light’, was held at the Shenzhen IBC Mall on 9 September 2020, attended by many dignitaries, including former Deputy Minister of Geology and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China (GAC) Zhouqi Chen, leading GAC's delegation, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of NGTC Zhibin Ye leading NGTC's delegation and many others.

ZhiBin Ye, NGTC's President, commented, "NGTC and Sarine have a solid foundation for cooperation. NGTC and Sarine testing laboratories will actively support diamond enterprises striving to apply high testing standards and quality management and control. Through our cooperation with Sarine and applying its technology, important progress can be made in the diamond consumer market. This launch is an example, and both Y&M's Rose D′Amour brand and their consumers will experience the benefits of diamond light performance testing technology for more confident and safer buying."

Lin Tianwei, Chairman of Y&M, said, "We are honoured to be the first jewellery company in the country to apply the NGTC and Sarine co-branded diamond light performance report. With the joint technical support of NGTC and Sarine, we will provide professional authentication and testing for our Rose D′Amour diamonds.”

David Block, Sarine Group CEO, remarked, "Together with NGTC, China's leading authority on gem research and grading and our exclusive partner in China, we will be providing Y & M’s Rose D’Amour a unique co-branded light performance diamond grading report. We congratulate Y&M Jewelry for being the first in China to adopt the NGTC-Sarine report, and we look forward to helping advance their customer experience.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



