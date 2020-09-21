Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
NGTC and Sarine launch a co-branded Light Performance Grading Report
A launch ceremony, ‘Beloved Roses Heading to the Light’, was held at the Shenzhen IBC Mall on 9 September 2020, attended by many dignitaries, including former Deputy Minister of Geology and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China (GAC) Zhouqi Chen, leading GAC's delegation, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of NGTC Zhibin Ye leading NGTC's delegation and many others.
ZhiBin Ye, NGTC's President, commented, "NGTC and Sarine have a solid foundation for cooperation. NGTC and Sarine testing laboratories will actively support diamond enterprises striving to apply high testing standards and quality management and control. Through our cooperation with Sarine and applying its technology, important progress can be made in the diamond consumer market. This launch is an example, and both Y&M's Rose D′Amour brand and their consumers will experience the benefits of diamond light performance testing technology for more confident and safer buying."
Lin Tianwei, Chairman of Y&M, said, "We are honoured to be the first jewellery company in the country to apply the NGTC and Sarine co-branded diamond light performance report. With the joint technical support of NGTC and Sarine, we will provide professional authentication and testing for our Rose D′Amour diamonds.”
David Block, Sarine Group CEO, remarked, "Together with NGTC, China's leading authority on gem research and grading and our exclusive partner in China, we will be providing Y & M’s Rose D’Amour a unique co-branded light performance diamond grading report. We congratulate Y&M Jewelry for being the first in China to adopt the NGTC-Sarine report, and we look forward to helping advance their customer experience.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished