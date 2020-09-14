Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Dominion Diamond Mines provides update on sale process
The Washington bid contemplates a purchase of substantially all of Dominion’s assets related to the Ekati Diamond Mine. Dominion’s 40% interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine joint venture has been excluded from the sale.
The consideration to be paid by Washington to Dominion includes approximately $126 mn in cash, $20 mn to be made available concerning pre-filing trade suppliers and the assumption of substantially all of Dominion’s other Ekati-related operating liabilities.
The Washington bid is subject to several conditions to closing, including approval by the Court and Washington agreeing with the issuers of the surety bonds currently posted with the Government of the Northwest Territories to provide continued security for the reclamation obligations related to Ekati.
Assuming satisfaction of all conditions to closing, the transaction is expected to close by November 7, 2020. Dominion is working to return to full operations at Ekati, pending the completion of the transaction.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished