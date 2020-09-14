Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
India’s cut and polished diamond export dips 25.72% in August
Rough imports during August 2020 declined 42.23 per cent to $ 497.51 mn as compared to $ 861.13 mn imported during Aug 2019.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 22.75 mn in Aug 2020 as compared to $ 120.15 mn in Aug 2019.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds increased to $ 179.19 mn in Aug 2020 from $113.93 mn in the same month in 2019, an increase of 58.12 per cent.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 50.01 mn in Aug 2020 against $37.37 mn in Aug 2019, an increase of 8.08 per cent.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 55.32 mn in Aug 2020, up 100.63 per cent from $27.57 mn in Aug 2019.
Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds dipped 77.84 per cent to $ 1.37 mn in Aug 2020 as compared to $ 6.20 mn a year earlier.
During the fiscal year (during April- Aug 2020) polished diamond exports were down to $ 3936.98 mn from $ 8844.34 mn exported over the same months in 2019, a decrease of 41.48 per cent.
Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 74.47 per cent recording $ 1210.26 mn during Apl-Aug 2020 from $ 5367.67 mn during April-Aug in 2019.
Imports of polished diamonds increased 43.62 per cent to $ 683.23 mn during April-Aug 2020, as compared to $ 505.94 mn for the same period in 2019.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 81.75 mn in April-Aug 2020 compared to $ 436.12 mn a year earlier.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds totalled $ 127.75 mn during the Apl-Aug 2020 period down 33.82 per cent as against exports of $ 158.29 mn in the same period a year earlier.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 113.41 mn in April-Aug 2020 as against $ 121,71 mn in the same period in 2019, a dip of 2.99 per cent.
Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds declined to $11.74 mn in April-Aug 2020 as compared to $32.38 mn during April-Aug 2019, down 60.94 per cent.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished