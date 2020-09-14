India’s cut and polished diamond export dips 25.72% in August

India’s cut and polished diamond exports declined 25.72 per cent registering $ 1216.79 mn during August 2020, against $ 1638.22 mn exported in August 2019, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.

Rough imports during August 2020 declined 42.23 per cent to $ 497.51 mn as compared to $ 861.13 mn imported during Aug 2019.

Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 22.75 mn in Aug 2020 as compared to $ 120.15 mn in Aug 2019.

Imports of cut and polished diamonds increased to $ 179.19 mn in Aug 2020 from $113.93 mn in the same month in 2019, an increase of 58.12 per cent.

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 50.01 mn in Aug 2020 against $37.37 mn in Aug 2019, an increase of 8.08 per cent.

Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 55.32 mn in Aug 2020, up 100.63 per cent from $27.57 mn in Aug 2019.

Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds dipped 77.84 per cent to $ 1.37 mn in Aug 2020 as compared to $ 6.20 mn a year earlier.

During the fiscal year (during April- Aug 2020) polished diamond exports were down to $ 3936.98 mn from $ 8844.34 mn exported over the same months in 2019, a decrease of 41.48 per cent.

Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 74.47 per cent recording $ 1210.26 mn during Apl-Aug 2020 from $ 5367.67 mn during April-Aug in 2019.

Imports of polished diamonds increased 43.62 per cent to $ 683.23 mn during April-Aug 2020, as compared to $ 505.94 mn for the same period in 2019.

Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 81.75 mn in April-Aug 2020 compared to $ 436.12 mn a year earlier.

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds totalled $ 127.75 mn during the Apl-Aug 2020 period down 33.82 per cent as against exports of $ 158.29 mn in the same period a year earlier.

Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 113.41 mn in April-Aug 2020 as against $ 121,71 mn in the same period in 2019, a dip of 2.99 per cent.

Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds declined to $11.74 mn in April-Aug 2020 as compared to $32.38 mn during April-Aug 2019, down 60.94 per cent.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



