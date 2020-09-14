Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Namdia rough purchase entitlement declines
It said in its financial statement for the year ended 31 March 2020 that the decline in purchase entitlement saw sales revenue going down by 16% to $140.2 million.
The company’s margins were lower at 2.3% on average during 2019 compared to 3.9%, the previous year.
“Despite these tough times, when most rough diamonds were sold at cost (list price) or at a loss in the secondary market, NAMDIA continued to turn a profit, albeit at lower margins,” it said.
The profile of the Namdia entitlement is mostly made up of small stones.
On average, 76.5% comprised of stones weighing below 2 carats and 23.5% above 2 carats.
The company is entitled to 15% of Namdeb’s total annual production of rough diamonds.
Meanwhile, Namdia chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya said the company acquired 50% of the midstream diamond cutting and polishing company, Namgem Diamond Manufacturing Company.
He said the acquisition was part of its strategic planning to get a better perspective on the global diamond value chain.
Namdia has the discretion to cut and polish some of its rough diamonds with the view to discover the market value of the polished outcome of its diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished