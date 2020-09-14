Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Angola produces 5.3Mcts in 8 months
Endiama president Ganga Júnior was quoted by Angop as saying that production will rise to 8.3 million carats in December, a 20% decline from the initial target.
Endiama had targeted to produce 10.5 million carats this year and realise revenue of $1.4 billion.
The decline was due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Júnior told a virtual diamond conference last week that Endiama was now expecting to collect $1.1 billion in revenue.
He also said Endiama had stockpiled diamonds due to weak demand.
"So far we have stocks of diamonds as a result of weak demand, but recently we have already started to sense an increase in demand,” said Júnior.
Endiama could not reveal the amount of carats it had stockpiled.
Angola earned about 1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019.
Prior to the pandemic, Endiama was working on boosting its production to position itself as one of the top three largest diamond miners in the world.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished