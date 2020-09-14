GJEPC’s IIJS Virtual Show is slated for October

IIJS Virtual, the digital edition of the GJEPC’s (Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council) flagship show, is scheduled for October 2020. The show is expected to see the participation of approximately 500 exhibitors and 10,000 buyers, according to a press release from GJEPC.

The show will have dedicated 5 Halls each for Gold Jewellery, Diamond/Colour Stone Jewellery, Couture/Bridal Jewellery, Loose Diamonds/Colour Stones/Pearls, and Silver/Costume Fashion Jewellery.

All visitors will get free entry and they can browse through an exhibitor’s limited product listing starting seven days before the opening of the show. Visitors can also add products to their wish list and pre-schedule meetings as per the 5-day calendar of each exhibitor.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, says, “A large and comprehensive virtual jewellery trade fair, IIJS Virtual will be an opportunity for our exhibitors and buyers to connect, talk business and place orders from the comfort of their offices or homes. The midstream's confidence in a pick-up in festive and wedding demand, the Council went into high gear to organise IIJS Virtual in record time, to ensure that the IIJS lives up to its earned reputation as the backbone of the Indian industry's growth.”

Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC says, “IIJS is one of the most coveted annual shows that helps the trade stay connected. We are now gearing to conduct the IIJS Virtual Show to help connect buyers and sellers. We are hopeful that business will be back on track soon.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



