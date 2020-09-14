Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
GJEPC’s IIJS Virtual Show is slated for October
The show will have dedicated 5 Halls each for Gold Jewellery, Diamond/Colour Stone Jewellery, Couture/Bridal Jewellery, Loose Diamonds/Colour Stones/Pearls, and Silver/Costume Fashion Jewellery.
All visitors will get free entry and they can browse through an exhibitor’s limited product listing starting seven days before the opening of the show. Visitors can also add products to their wish list and pre-schedule meetings as per the 5-day calendar of each exhibitor.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, says, “A large and comprehensive virtual jewellery trade fair, IIJS Virtual will be an opportunity for our exhibitors and buyers to connect, talk business and place orders from the comfort of their offices or homes. The midstream's confidence in a pick-up in festive and wedding demand, the Council went into high gear to organise IIJS Virtual in record time, to ensure that the IIJS lives up to its earned reputation as the backbone of the Indian industry's growth.”
Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC says, “IIJS is one of the most coveted annual shows that helps the trade stay connected. We are now gearing to conduct the IIJS Virtual Show to help connect buyers and sellers. We are hopeful that business will be back on track soon.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished