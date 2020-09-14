Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
First Virtual World Diamond Congress concludes successfully
WFDB President Yoram Dvash said, “This has been a World Diamond Congress that we will never forget.” He noted that participation had been high despite the long online sessions, and deemed the First Virtual World Diamond Congress an overall success.
Dvash called on the members of the world diamond industry to work together for the good of the entire industry. “The future of the world diamond industry is largely in our hands. If we adopt solidarity and unity, we have an opportunity to accomplish great things. And if we update our practices to reflect the values and desires of the younger generations of buyers, we have a very good chance of winning them over as devoted customers,” he said.
The closing session also saw Peter Karakchiev - Head of International Relations of ALROSA giving a detailed Presentation of the new System of Warranties (SOW) which will be officially launched next year.
The Congress culminated with a presentation by David Kellie, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) who revealed the NDC’s new generic advertising campaign and global ambassador, Ana de Armas. The campaign highlights love, family and relationships, is headlined by “For moments like no other.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished