First Virtual World Diamond Congress concludes successfully

Today

The third day of the 39th World Diamond Congress ended with a closing session addressed by World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) President Yoram Dvash and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) President Ronnie VanderLinden.

WFDB President Yoram Dvash said, “This has been a World Diamond Congress that we will never forget.” He noted that participation had been high despite the long online sessions, and deemed the First Virtual World Diamond Congress an overall success.

Dvash called on the members of the world diamond industry to work together for the good of the entire industry. “The future of the world diamond industry is largely in our hands. If we adopt solidarity and unity, we have an opportunity to accomplish great things. And if we update our practices to reflect the values and desires of the younger generations of buyers, we have a very good chance of winning them over as devoted customers,” he said.

The closing session also saw Peter Karakchiev - Head of International Relations of ALROSA giving a detailed Presentation of the new System of Warranties (SOW) which will be officially launched next year.

The Congress culminated with a presentation by David Kellie, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) who revealed the NDC’s new generic advertising campaign and global ambassador, Ana de Armas. The campaign highlights love, family and relationships, is headlined by “For moments like no other.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





