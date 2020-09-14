Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
ALROSA continues ‘flexible sales’ of rough diamonds in September
“In August and early September, there were evidence of the revival of the demand for rough diamonds after several months of COVID-induced pause,” said ALROSA in a press release issued yesterday. “Nevertheless, the market has not reached a balance yet. Together with a risk of a new wave of the disease, this means that all industry participants must remain cautious and responsible.”
Due to this ALROSA will allow its customers from ALROSA ALLIANCE to reject purchases of rough diamonds allocated under their contracts, which, as the company emphasized, is done to avoid pressure on the market.
“Moreover, as the speed of the demand recovery varies across the product mix, the company, just like in August, gives its clients an opportunity to request only the goods they need,” the press release further said.
“During the last month we clearly see the growing demand for rough diamonds as cutting and polishing factories in India are ramping up and revived Chinese jewelry sales’ dynamics is encouraging. On the other hand, there is still an uncertainty related to the risk of the new wave of counter-COVID restrictions as well as to consumer sentiment. This is why we would be able to talk about the full-scale market recovery only based on the results of the key holiday season in the USA. In this situation we maintain our commitment on supplying the real demand and holding back the speculative trade,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.