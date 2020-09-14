Catoca closes diamond treatment plant

Catoca closed one of the treatment plants and, at the same time, suspended prospecting work on other of its concessions, as a measure adopted to manage the crisis arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Angolan diamond explorer indicates that it readjusted the volumes of the production plans, with the postponement of some investments and the improvement of the monitoring condition.

The mining society also managed to reduce the main expenses and inputs used in the production process, such as energy, water, fuel and material used in the emulsion process.

Catoca is the mining company responsible for the production of more than 75% of Angola's diamonds and in the face of the current pandemic crisis, chose to develop a strategic plan that is guaranteeing management in the present scenario, while maintaining essential services.



