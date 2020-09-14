Catoca registers losses in the first half of 2020

Diamond production in the CATOCA project, in the Angolan province of Lunda Sul, recorded a drop of 8 percent in the first half of the current year, compared to the same period in 2019.

In a statement, CATOCA states that this reduction is because the company is operating with less than 30% of its workforce and with two fewer treatment centers, due to the preventive measures to Covid-19.

During the first half, the diamond company produced 3.4 million carats, 8 percent below the figure achieved the previous year.

With regard to mining treatment, the largest national diamond producer reached 5.6 million tons in the first half, down 9 percent, compared to the numbers for 2019.

Located in Lunda Sul, CATOCA is the fourth largest open pit mine in the world, responsible for more than 75 percent of the country's diamond production.



Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola



