WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
The State Duma amends Budget Code of Russia to allow higher diamond purchases by Gokhran
“The amendment gives the government the right to increase purchases of diamonds by Gokhran of Russia as part of amending the budget breakdown. This amendment is due to the need to fulfill the order of the Russian Federation President issued at the request of Aisen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) to increase diamond purchases by Gokhran of Russia due to the difficult situation in the international diamond markets and the need to support production in the republic, as Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev explained earlier,” the news agency said.
Following a decrease in sales suffered by ALROSA due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yakutia’s budget may fail to receive 10 to 20 billion rubles by the end of 2020, TASS said citing an earlier statement of Aisen Nikolaev, who also said that Gokhran could buy from ALROSA rough diamonds worth from $ 0.5 billion to $ 1 billion, as the company needs support in the face of a downturn in the global diamond market and the difficult situation in the global economy as a whole amid the coronavirus pandemic.