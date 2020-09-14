Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Namdia profit plunges 41%
The profit before tax was N$150.1 million.
Namdia paid N$62.9 million in taxes to the Ministry of Finance and declared a dividend of $80 million to the Namibian government. Company chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya said in a statement accompanying the company’s 2019 financial results that NAMDIA conducted 10 sales totalling 253,073.37 carats for an average price of $528.64 per carat.
“In the last quarter of the financial year, in mid-January 2020, the diamond industry was profoundly, adversely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Hamutenya. “The diamond centres worldwide closed and diamond trading declined sharply in February due to economic uncertainty surrounding the corona virus.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished