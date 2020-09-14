Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Botswana Diamonds intersects thick kimberlite at Marsfontein
It said the intersection warrants detailed ground geophysics in the area to position accurately further drill holes thus delineating the kimberlite blow.
Detailed ground geophysics, particularly ground electromagnetics which has been successfully used on Thorny River, is already in the advanced planning stage to continue the next phase of drilling on the kimberlite blow.
This programme will also extend to other potential kimberlite blows in the Marsfontein – Thorny River project area.
“These activities are planned for the next quarter,” said Botswana Diamonds.
The dual-listed diamond explorer had been conducting its drilling campaign on the Marsfontein project to test an historical anomaly identified as M17 to see if it had the potential to be a blow (or enlargement) on the M8 kimberlite dyke.
It also drilled Hole ID M17H002, which failed to identify a kimberlite.
The kimberlite cluster of Thorny River – Marsfontein – Klipspringer Mine had proved consistent in terms of its high-grade and diamond assortment which contains a relative abundance of coloured stones.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished