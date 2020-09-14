Botswana Diamonds intersects thick kimberlite at Marsfontein

Botswana Diamonds has intersected 4 metres of kimberlite from 54-58 metres in Hole ID M17H001, which is one of the thickest intersections of kimberlite discovered in the Marsfontein – Thorny River project area, in South Africa.

It said the intersection warrants detailed ground geophysics in the area to position accurately further drill holes thus delineating the kimberlite blow.

Detailed ground geophysics, particularly ground electromagnetics which has been successfully used on Thorny River, is already in the advanced planning stage to continue the next phase of drilling on the kimberlite blow.

This programme will also extend to other potential kimberlite blows in the Marsfontein – Thorny River project area.

“These activities are planned for the next quarter,” said Botswana Diamonds.

The dual-listed diamond explorer had been conducting its drilling campaign on the Marsfontein project to test an historical anomaly identified as M17 to see if it had the potential to be a blow (or enlargement) on the M8 kimberlite dyke.

It also drilled Hole ID M17H002, which failed to identify a kimberlite.

The kimberlite cluster of Thorny River – Marsfontein – Klipspringer Mine had proved consistent in terms of its high-grade and diamond assortment which contains a relative abundance of coloured stones.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



