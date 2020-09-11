Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Hundreds attend virtual opening of the World Diamond Congress; Yoram Dvash elected President of WFDB
The opening session, entitled “Diamonds in the Next Normal” featured speeches by WFDB President Yoram Dvash, IDMA President Ronnie VanderLinden, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri and WDC President Edward Asscher. All addressed the changes that are taking place in the diamond and jewelry world and the need for the industries to adapt to them. Kim Pelletier, new CEO of Get Diamonds, the online diamond platform of the WFDB, presented the site's achievements and future plans.
Yoram Dvash said that although the coronavirus pandemic made 2020 a very challenging year, there is a return to demand in major markets. Dvash, however, stressed that the problems of the diamond industry were not only caused by the virus. “The industry has been suffering from a lack of profitability, a shortage of financing and reduced demand. It needs to transform to meet the demands of the twenty-first century. That means adopting the values of the day – transparency, sustainability and consumer confidence. It means working together with regulators to create rules and measures that benefit all.”
Later at the Working Session of the WFDB, Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, was formally elected as President of the WFDB for a three-year term, after having served as Acting President since April. Lin Qiang, President of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and Moshe Salem, President of the Diamond Club West Coast in Los Angeles, were elected Vice Presidents. Rony Unterman was again elected Secretary-General and Mehul Shah was again elected Treasurer-General.
