WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Yesterday
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Angolan police seize 147-carat diamond
State-owned Angop news agency reports that an Angolan citizen and a foreign national had since been arrested.
No further information was given concerning the source of the diamond or its value.
Angolan police recently seized several equipment used in illegal diamond mining in the eastern Lunda Sul province.
They detained 41 illegal diamond miners in the Samusseleca, Saurimo municipality.
Angola also reported in July that it seized 462 diamonds in May and June in Lunda-Norte Province.
Of the diamonds seized, 200 (46, 8 carats) were valued at $9 million, while the value of the other 262 stones was yet to be established.
Operation transparency was launched in December 2018 to combat illegal diamond mining, illegal immigration, administrative infractions, among other things.
More than 6500 diamonds were seized in 2019 under the operation.
At least 19 vehicles and $275,000 were also confiscated while 147,379 foreign citizens were deported for illegal immigration.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished