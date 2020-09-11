Young Diamantaires’ meeting leads the preceding meetings of World Diamond Congress

Today

The meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses’ (WFDB) Young Diamantaires (YD) group on 13 Sept 2020 led the first day meetings of the 39th World Diamond Congress.

Attended by over one hundred YD members from around the world, the meeting was hosted by President of the Australia Diamond Dealers Club and WFDB Executive Committee member Rami Baron who was the initiator of the Young Diamantaires group, and was addressed by WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash.

The Young Diamantaires group members, who work through committees on social media recently launched a fundraising campaign on ‘Go Fund Me’ to build a library and kitchen at the Renaissance High School in Messina, South Africa, which they visited last September.

Expressing appreciation for the good work of the Young Diamantaires group Yoram Dvash said, “You are the next generation of diamond leaders, and the WFDB greatly values your contribution to the world diamond industry. I hope to work with you more closely in the future. I want to congratulate Rami on the initiative of creating the Young Diamantaires group.”

Rami Baron said, "This meeting is a culmination of four years of Young Diamantaires who have a demonstrated a passion to improve their industry and assist those who are less fortunate. The WFDB, under the leadership of Yoram Dvash, have revealed that they are keen to hear the ideas and goals of this next generation and are willing to give them their support."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished