WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Yesterday
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Young Diamantaires’ meeting leads the preceding meetings of World Diamond Congress
Attended by over one hundred YD members from around the world, the meeting was hosted by President of the Australia Diamond Dealers Club and WFDB Executive Committee member Rami Baron who was the initiator of the Young Diamantaires group, and was addressed by WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash.
The Young Diamantaires group members, who work through committees on social media recently launched a fundraising campaign on ‘Go Fund Me’ to build a library and kitchen at the Renaissance High School in Messina, South Africa, which they visited last September.
Expressing appreciation for the good work of the Young Diamantaires group Yoram Dvash said, “You are the next generation of diamond leaders, and the WFDB greatly values your contribution to the world diamond industry. I hope to work with you more closely in the future. I want to congratulate Rami on the initiative of creating the Young Diamantaires group.”
Rami Baron said, "This meeting is a culmination of four years of Young Diamantaires who have a demonstrated a passion to improve their industry and assist those who are less fortunate. The WFDB, under the leadership of Yoram Dvash, have revealed that they are keen to hear the ideas and goals of this next generation and are willing to give them their support."
