WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
The State Duma amends Russia’s Budget Code to allow Gokhran to buy more diamonds at the expense of the country’s 2020 budget
"This amendment is connected with the need to fulfill the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation at the request of the President of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Nikolayev to increase the amount of diamonds purchased by Gokhran of Russia due to the difficult situation in the international diamond markets and the need to support production in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). This amendment gives the government the right to increase such purchases within the framework of amendments to the budget list," Moiseev said.
In an interview with Interfax, the Deputy Minister clarified that this increase in purchases is expected in 2020 within the sources of the Russian Federation budget. "We are replacing one with another, this is for this year," said Moiseev, adding that it is not yet possible to name diamond procurement numbers, since there is no official decision yet.
The bill in its second reading is scheduled to be considered at a meeting of the State Duma tomorrow.