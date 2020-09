Today





Image credit: Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of Angola











The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of Angola (Ministério dos Recursos Minerais, Petróleo e Gás, MIREMPET) to suspend the tender for the hiring of three independent rough diamond appraisers.The government initiative aims to ensure a better definition of the value of the Angolan diamond for later sale.However, the need to “ensure the health and safety conditions of national and foreign participants" was decisive for the suspension of the event, according to the MIREMPET note.The evolution or abatement of the epidemiological situation will determine the realization of the tender.