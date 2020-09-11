ALROSA gains $ 20.7 million from diamond auctions in Belgium and Israel

Today





In September, ALROSA held auctions in Belgium and Israel offering for sale diamonds of special sizes - over 10.8 carats. The company gained a total of $ 20.7 million from these sales.ALROSA said in a press note distributed on Monday that it sold 133 diamonds totally weighing 2,173 carats at the auction in Belgium raking in $7.4 million. The winners at the auction were 20 companies from Belgium, India, Israel and the UAE, which were bidding for different categories of diamonds.The company’s auction in Israel resulted in $13.3 million earned from selling 100 diamonds totally weighing 1,860 carats. This auction saw 31 winners from Israel, the UAE and Belgium.“The results of the auctions held confirm the demand for high-quality rough diamonds. This was especially evident at the Israeli auction, where the total proceeds were significantly higher than the reserved price. We also continue to monitor the market needs and focus on meeting real customer demand,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.