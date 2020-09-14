Angola wins Diamond Development Complex

From November, Angola will have a Diamond Development Complex to be built in the Angolan province of Lunda-Sul.

The project, approved by Presidential Order No. 36/19 of 25 March, will include four diamond-cutting factories, in addition to bringing together several companies related to the mining economy.

The development has a budget of US $ 77 million and is mainly focused on enhancing the diamond chain, especially in a region [Eastern Angola] responsible for the annual production of about 90 percent of the national rough diamonds.

"[The project] should bring together an adequate and necessary infrastructure to promote and make more dynamic the development of diamond activity," said the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo.

At the moment, the physical execution of “almost 50 percent” of a contract that will cover three main areas is already guaranteed: commercial, industrial and a hybrid plant.

The National Diamond Marketing Company of Angola (SODIAM) will manage the complex.



Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola



