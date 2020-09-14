Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Angola wins Diamond Development Complex
The project, approved by Presidential Order No. 36/19 of 25 March, will include four diamond-cutting factories, in addition to bringing together several companies related to the mining economy.
The development has a budget of US $ 77 million and is mainly focused on enhancing the diamond chain, especially in a region [Eastern Angola] responsible for the annual production of about 90 percent of the national rough diamonds.
"[The project] should bring together an adequate and necessary infrastructure to promote and make more dynamic the development of diamond activity," said the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo.
At the moment, the physical execution of “almost 50 percent” of a contract that will cover three main areas is already guaranteed: commercial, industrial and a hybrid plant.
The National Diamond Marketing Company of Angola (SODIAM) will manage the complex.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola