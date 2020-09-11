BlueRock unearths 9.7ct diamond at Kareevlei

BlueRock Diamonds has recovered a 9.7 carat diamond from its Kareevlei Diamond Mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.

This marks the second-high value stone recovered at Kareevlei in the quarter.

The AIM listed diamond mining company said the stone was independently valued at $75,000.

"I note that high quality run of mine diamonds have been recovered in addition to this high value stone,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.

“As we make further progress mining from KV Main Pit, the frequency of recovering high value stones is expected to continue to improve and further underpin the potential of the Kareevlei mine."

The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes. As at November 2018, it was estimated that the remaining inferred mineral resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of carats of 367,000.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



