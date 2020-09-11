Exclusive
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Today
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
Diamcor misses extended deadline to file financial statements, appeals for management cease trade order
The diamond junior recently said that due to the novel coronavirus pandemic it had determined to follow the British Columbia Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 and similar exemptions provided by the Alberta Securities Commission, which provides the company with an additional 45-day period to complete the Annual Filings.
The Blanket order allows for temporary exemption from certain corporate finance requirements with deadlines during the period from June 2 to August 31.
It then said that it was working with its auditors and expects to file the annual filings by September 14, 2020 and the interim filings prior to the extended 45-day deadline of October 13, 2020.
However, Diamcor said the September 14 deadline was difficult to meet due to the inability to complete the South African portion of the company’s annual audit in normal time frames as a result of ongoing travel and work restrictions.
It also blamed the failure on the Canadian auditors’ inability to complete their audit due to reliance on the finalisation of audit work in South Africa, and the requirement for Canadian auditors to obtain information from South Africa by alternative methods.
Some of the requested supporting documentation was not in the control or direction of the company and consequently Diamcor was unable to fulfill the auditor’s request prior to the filing deadline for the financial disclosure.
“The company anticipates that it will be in a position to file its financial disclosure before October 15, 2020,” it said.
Meanwhile, Diamcor said it had filed an application with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission requesting that they issue a management cease trade order against the company’s directors, officers and/or insiders instead of a cease trade order against the company and all of its security holders.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished