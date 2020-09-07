Exclusive
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
De Beers earns $436M from last two rough diamond sales
This brings the total revenue for the two rough diamond sales to $436 million.
This year’s cycle 7 firmed when compared to $287 million realised at the same time, a year earlier.
“Diamond markets showed some continued improvement throughout August and into September as Covid-19 restrictions continued to ease in various locations, and manufacturers focused on meeting retail demand for polished diamonds, particularly in certain product areas,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“Overall industry sentiment has become more positive as jewellers in the key US and Chinese consumer markets gained confidence ahead of the important year-end holiday season, supported by strong bridal diamond jewellery demand across markets.”
He said De Beers recorded a recovery in rough diamond demand in the seventh sales cycle of the year following several months of minimal manufacturing activity and disrupted demand patterns in all major markets.
“It’s clear that the recovery is at an early stage and we expect that it will take some time to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels of demand,” said Cleaver.
De Beers continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the sixth and seventh sales cycles of 2020 due to the restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe.
Anglo said the normal week-long Sight events were extended towards near-continuous sales.
As a result, the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for cycle 7 represents the expected sales value for the period 19 August to 10 September, and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished