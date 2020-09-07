Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
Angola lowers diamond output target for 2020
Company chief executive Jose Manuel Ganga Junior was quoted by Xinhua as saying to a virtual conference that Endiama was now expected to produce 8.3 million carats.
The company had initially projected an output of 10.5 million carats this year and revenue of $1.4 billion.
Ganga Junior said Endiama was now expected to realise 1.1 billion dollars in revenue.
The decline in Angolan diamond output was mainly due to the near stoppage of production at Catoca, which produces the bulk of the country’s diamonds.
A significant decline in diamond output in the first half of the year was recorded between February and May.
Angola produced 3 million carats between January and June, which was 40% weaker against 5 million carats produced the same period in 2019, according to local media.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished