Angola lowers diamond output target for 2020

Today

Angola's diamond production is expected to plummet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the country's national diamond company, Endiama.

Company chief executive Jose Manuel Ganga Junior was quoted by Xinhua as saying to a virtual conference that Endiama was now expected to produce 8.3 million carats.

The company had initially projected an output of 10.5 million carats this year and revenue of $1.4 billion.

Ganga Junior said Endiama was now expected to realise 1.1 billion dollars in revenue.

The decline in Angolan diamond output was mainly due to the near stoppage of production at Catoca, which produces the bulk of the country’s diamonds.

A significant decline in diamond output in the first half of the year was recorded between February and May.

Angola produced 3 million carats between January and June, which was 40% weaker against 5 million carats produced the same period in 2019, according to local media.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





