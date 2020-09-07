Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
GJEPC: Surat’s diamond manufacturing centre humming again
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “Cut and polished diamonds are a major contributor to overall India’s gems and jewellery exports amounting to $35 bn. Although exports in the first quarter have been severely impacted by the ongoing pandemic, it is heartening to note that exports have commenced from India. As there are orders coming from the US, Hong Kong and parts of Europe for certain types of polished goods, the sector is on the path of recovery. The upcoming holiday season in the western countries would further boost the demand for gems and jewellery.”
According to Sanjay Shah, Convener, Diamond Panel Committee, GJEPC, with India’s overall exports currently pegged at 50%, GJEPC is optimistic about Q3 & Q4 as orders have come in from the US, and demand from China too picked up from September onwards, expecting an additional 10-15% boost in orders.
Dinesh Navadiya, Regional Chairman, Gujarat Region says the COVID cases in Surat’s the diamond sector have reduced considerably, with some factories reporting no new cases in the last couple of months.
Currently, of the nearly 7,000 diamond manufacturing units in Surat, about half are operational. Due to the stringent government guidelines, the factories are now working at 70% capacity.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished