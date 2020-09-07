UNI Diamonds, IDEX create the first fully-transparent price guide for the natural polished diamond industry

Today

UNI Diamonds, a fintech company focused on building a global marketplace for diamonds, has announced a strategic relationship with a leading diamond price organisation and IDEX (International Diamond Exchange) to create the first fully-transparent and unbiased price guide for the natural polished diamond industry.

The Diamond Price Guide provides up-to-date wholesale market prices guidance. It is based on the diamond inventory data collected by UNI from international manufacturers and wholesalers, the IDEX diamond price list as well as on diamond search data that shows what buyers are looking for and what they are willing to accept.

To meet the privacy requirement, UNI partnered with QEDIT, a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and a leading provider of Privacy-Enhancing Technology (PET) solutions.

Mahiar Borhanjoo, UNI CEO, said: “The Natural Diamond Price Guide uses highly advanced technology to bring full transparency to diamond price guidance. This technological collaboration will enable us to provide an accurate picture of the market trends using real data provided by the diamond industry.”

Jonathan Rouach, CEO of QEDIT, said:” The privacy assurances we can offer, backed by such Privacy-Enhancing Techniques as homomorphic encryption and zero-knowledge proof cryptography, will enable sensitive price data to be handled and processed in a regulatory-compliant environment that guarantees data integrity and protects the commercial interests of every participant in the network."

Ehud D. Cohen, IDEX SA Chairman, commented on the announcement: "IDEX is proud to be part of the group that shares its data for the benefit of the industry."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





