Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
UNI Diamonds, IDEX create the first fully-transparent price guide for the natural polished diamond industry
The Diamond Price Guide provides up-to-date wholesale market prices guidance. It is based on the diamond inventory data collected by UNI from international manufacturers and wholesalers, the IDEX diamond price list as well as on diamond search data that shows what buyers are looking for and what they are willing to accept.
To meet the privacy requirement, UNI partnered with QEDIT, a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and a leading provider of Privacy-Enhancing Technology (PET) solutions.
Mahiar Borhanjoo, UNI CEO, said: “The Natural Diamond Price Guide uses highly advanced technology to bring full transparency to diamond price guidance. This technological collaboration will enable us to provide an accurate picture of the market trends using real data provided by the diamond industry.”
Jonathan Rouach, CEO of QEDIT, said:” The privacy assurances we can offer, backed by such Privacy-Enhancing Techniques as homomorphic encryption and zero-knowledge proof cryptography, will enable sensitive price data to be handled and processed in a regulatory-compliant environment that guarantees data integrity and protects the commercial interests of every participant in the network."
Ehud D. Cohen, IDEX SA Chairman, commented on the announcement: "IDEX is proud to be part of the group that shares its data for the benefit of the industry."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished