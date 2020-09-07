Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
Sotheby’s rare diamond auction in Hong Kong scheduled for October
Image credit: Sotheby’s
Sotheby’s is offering one of the rarest diamonds, a 102.39-carat D-colour flawless oval diamond in a live auction scheduled for October 5, 2020, in Hong Kong.
According to Sotheby’s, the diamond will be sold to the highest bid, regardless of its amount or the intrinsic value of the diamond itself. This approach marks a first in auction history where a diamond of this calibre is offered in such a fashion.
This diamond was cut from a 271-carat rough discovered in the Victor Mine in Ontario, Canada in 2018. The rough was cut and polished for over a year by Diacore.
The 102.39-carat diamond is the second-largest oval diamond of its kind to be offered at the auction, surpassed only by the record-breaking 118.28-carat diamond sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in 2013.
Bidding opens online from September 15. The diamond may be viewed by appointment before the auction in Beijing, Shanghai, New York, Taipei and Hong Kong.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished