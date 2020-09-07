Sotheby’s rare diamond auction in Hong Kong scheduled for October

Today

Image credit: Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is offering one of the rarest diamonds, a 102.39-carat D-colour flawless oval diamond in a live auction scheduled for October 5, 2020, in Hong Kong.According to Sotheby’s, the diamond will be sold to the highest bid, regardless of its amount or the intrinsic value of the diamond itself. This approach marks a first in auction history where a diamond of this calibre is offered in such a fashion.This diamond was cut from a 271-carat rough discovered in the Victor Mine in Ontario, Canada in 2018. The rough was cut and polished for over a year by Diacore.The 102.39-carat diamond is the second-largest oval diamond of its kind to be offered at the auction, surpassed only by the record-breaking 118.28-carat diamond sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in 2013.Bidding opens online from September 15. The diamond may be viewed by appointment before the auction in Beijing, Shanghai, New York, Taipei and Hong Kong.