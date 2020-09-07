Lucapa to resume mining operations at Mothae

Today





Image credit: Lucapa Diamond





Lucapa Diamond says its plan to recommence diamond mining operations at Mothae diamond mine, in Lesotho and introduce a new diamond marketing channel have been approved.The Mothae mine had remained on care and maintenance since lockdown and isolation measures forced the suspension of operations in late March 2020.Mothae was expected to resume operations in the fourth quarter of 2020.“It has been a tough time for the industry over the past few months as a result of the pandemic, but particularly for the many men and women employed or engaged at the Mothae mine,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.Meanwhile, the approval of a new diamond marketing channel was expected to provide Mothae the opportunity to realise more value for its unique high-value production.Diamond production from the Mothae mine will now be able to be sold at full and transparent rough market value into direct offtake arrangements with diamantaires, it said.“This approval will allow Mothae to implement value accretive polishing partnerships with its diamantaire partners where Mothae will see additional benefit accruing in the form of shared polished margins from beyond the mine gate,” said Lucapa.“This additional marketing optionality, together with an expansion programme that could see the Mothae mine production increase by some 60%, will result in a substantial increase in the mine’s contribution to all its stakeholders.”