Exclusive

Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential

Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...

07 september 2020

Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options

Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...

31 august 2020

Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months

When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...

24 august 2020

A love affair with gems

Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...

17 august 2020

Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...

10 august 2020

Lucapa to resume mining operations at Mothae

Today
News
news_10092020_lucapa.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond says its plan to recommence diamond mining operations at Mothae diamond mine, in Lesotho and introduce a new diamond marketing channel have been approved. 
The Mothae mine had remained on care and maintenance since lockdown and isolation measures forced the suspension of operations in late March 2020.
Mothae was expected to resume operations in the fourth quarter of 2020. 
“It has been a tough time for the industry over the past few months as a result of the pandemic, but particularly for the many men and women employed or engaged at the Mothae mine,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
Meanwhile, the approval of a new diamond marketing channel was expected to provide Mothae the opportunity to realise more value for its unique high-value production.
Diamond production from the Mothae mine will now be able to be sold at full and transparent rough market value into direct offtake arrangements with diamantaires, it said.
“This approval will allow Mothae to implement value accretive polishing partnerships with its diamantaire partners where Mothae will see additional benefit accruing in the form of shared polished margins from beyond the mine gate,” said Lucapa.
“This additional marketing optionality, together with an expansion programme that could see the Mothae mine production increase by some 60%, will result in a substantial increase in the mine’s contribution to all its stakeholders.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished