Petra faces accusations of human rights abuses at Tanzanian diamond mine

Today

A UK-based law firm, Leigh Day, has filed claims in the High Court of England and Wales on behalf of 32 anonymous individuals against Petra Diamonds and Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL), the operator of the Williamson diamond mine in Tanzania.

The claim alleged that Petra and Williamson Diamonds are liable for human rights violations, personal injuries and deaths suffered by the anonymous individuals at and surrounding the Williamson mine, arising from the mine’s security operations.

Petra said it also recently received a letter from the UK-based Non-Governmental Organisation RAID regarding similar allegations raised by local residents and others relating to actions by Williamson Diamonds and its security contractor.

“Petra will cooperate with RAID in order to understand fully the nature of its concerns,” it said.

“Petra takes these allegations extremely seriously. WDL, as the operator of the mine and owner of the mining concession, is carrying out an investigation, as fully and timeously as possible given the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by an independent, specialist consultant.”

The diamond group said it is also initiating its own independent investigation, through a separate specialist third party, reporting to the board.

“Responses will be provided to the claimants’ lawyers in accordance with the relevant pre-action procedures of the English court, as well as to RAID,” it said.

Petra had previously disclosed that there has been ongoing illegal artisanal mining taking place at Williamson over a period of time, due to the challenges in securing the large perimeter of the Special Mining Licence area, which covers 30.6km2 including the main 146 hectare orebody, together with alluvial resources.

Petra owns 75% of Williamson, while the remaining 25% stake belongs to the government of Tanzania.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





