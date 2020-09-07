Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
Almazy Anabara extracts over 3.5 million carats of diamonds from alluvial placers in Yakutia
Image credit: Almazy Anabara
Almazy Anabara completed the 2020 alluvial diamond mining season and reported that its total output reached 3,559,600 carats. In addition, the diamond miner recovered 168.5 kg of gold and 7 kg of platinum.
Noting that this year was not easy for the whole world and for the diamond industry in particular, Pavel Marinychev, CEO of Almazy Anabara said: “The challenges that everyone faced were unprecedented in modern history. The comprehensive measures we have taken were also unprecedented in the history of Almazy Anabara. In a short time, we managed to harmoniously mobilize all the company’s units and tune them in to work in the new realities, preventing the insidious infection from entering our mines and thereby maintaining production."
Almazy Anabara was established in 1998 and currently is mining diamonds in the Anabar Municipality of Yakutia. In 2013, it acquired a 100% stake in OAO Nizhne-Lenskoye. Almazy Anabara is fully owned by ALROSA. The miner’s best results of annual diamond production exceed 5 million carats.