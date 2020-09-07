Almazy Anabara extracts over 3.5 million carats of diamonds from alluvial placers in Yakutia

Today

Image credit: Almazy Anabara

Almazy Anabara completed the 2020 alluvial diamond mining season and reported that its total output reached 3,559,600 carats. In addition, the diamond miner recovered 168.5 kg of gold and 7 kg of platinum.Noting that this year was not easy for the whole world and for the diamond industry in particular, Pavel Marinychev, CEO of Almazy Anabara said: “The challenges that everyone faced were unprecedented in modern history. The comprehensive measures we have taken were also unprecedented in the history of Almazy Anabara. In a short time, we managed to harmoniously mobilize all the company’s units and tune them in to work in the new realities, preventing the insidious infection from entering our mines and thereby maintaining production."Almazy Anabara was established in 1998 and currently is mining diamonds in the Anabar Municipality of Yakutia. In 2013, it acquired a 100% stake in OAO Nizhne-Lenskoye. Almazy Anabara is fully owned by ALROSA. The miner’s best results of annual diamond production exceed 5 million carats.