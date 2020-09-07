Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
De Beers to conduct cycle 8 auctions in late September
It said in a post on social media that there will be a range of products across product family and size block available for sale.
De Beers recently earned $300 million from its monthly rough diamond auction.
The diamond giant and Russia’s Alrosa were said to have both slashed prices of rough by about 10%, which encouraged buying from dealers, Bloomberg News claimed.
De Beers head of consumer and brands Stephen Lussier said the worst is now behind the industry.
He said there was some real consumer data which underlines the midstream’s belief that business is coming back for them.
De Beers only realised revenue of $56 million in the second quarter of the year as COVID-19 travel restrictions affected diamond tenders hardest.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished