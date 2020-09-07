Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
Gem unlikely to bid for Petra Diamonds assets – report
Petra Diamonds, which has mines in South Africa and Tanzania, recently put itself up for sale or parts of the business and assets of the group.
This follows a strategic review, which seeks to find ways to repay the group’s $650 million debt.
“There is nothing that is too overwhelming that would cause us to put our best foot forward,” Elphick was quoted as saying by MiningMx when asked for his view on potential consolidation in the diamond sector.
“Petra is in a process, there is no secret about that. We had a look at it because we were approached. They are lovely assets but there is a massive debt pile and everyone looks at this in the same way … We’re near the end of all this.”
Petra agreed last month to dispose of its exploration assets in Botswana through the sale of its wholly owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration to Botswana Diamonds for $300000.
However, the transaction is not a result of the recent sales process announced on 26 June 2020 as the exploration assets had been classified as 'Assets held for sale' since 30 June 2018.
Petra also said last month that it was yet to receive an offer for its Williamson Diamond Mine, in Tanzania.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished