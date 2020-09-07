IDI and AWDC to host second online diamond trade show

The Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) and the Antwerp World Diamond Center (AWDC) will hold a second online diamond trade show on September 14-17, 2020.

According to the organizers, the trade show is fully digital and will include live video chat options between suppliers and visitors, which will be open 24 hours to professional buyers.

Aviel Elia, Managing Director of the Israel Diamond Institute said, “This virtual show is an excellent opportunity to do business in a safe and convenient environment. Since all trade shows have been cancelled due to the pandemic we sought a digital alternative for members of the Israeli Diamond Industry. The first show exceeded our expectations. We, therefore, decided to continue with this venture and we are confident that this show will also deliver positive results.”

About 24 Israeli companies would be participating in the exhibition this time. The exhibition, which will focus on natural diamonds only, charges only a ’nominal fee’ from exhibitors.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



