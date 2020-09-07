Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
IDI and AWDC to host second online diamond trade show
According to the organizers, the trade show is fully digital and will include live video chat options between suppliers and visitors, which will be open 24 hours to professional buyers.
Aviel Elia, Managing Director of the Israel Diamond Institute said, “This virtual show is an excellent opportunity to do business in a safe and convenient environment. Since all trade shows have been cancelled due to the pandemic we sought a digital alternative for members of the Israeli Diamond Industry. The first show exceeded our expectations. We, therefore, decided to continue with this venture and we are confident that this show will also deliver positive results.”
About 24 Israeli companies would be participating in the exhibition this time. The exhibition, which will focus on natural diamonds only, charges only a ’nominal fee’ from exhibitors.
