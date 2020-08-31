Indian diamond exporters looking for greener pastures

With tension rising between India and China, Indian diamond exporters are reportedly anxious as China and Hong Kong are the major markets for Indian diamonds, accounting for 30% of India's diamond exports, according to media reports.

Indian Exporters are now looking at new markets such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand to export diamonds, as information about raids in China has also created an air of uncertainty in the diamond trade.

It is said that to evade customs duty of 4%, diamonds are often smuggled from Hong Kong to mainland China, which is a hub of manufacturing of diamond-studded jewellery.

India's diamond trade witnessed a revival in Chinese demand in July and August. However, the tension between India and China may impact on diamond exports.

Meanwhile, gems and jewellery sector has been hard hit with exports being projected to fall 25-30% year-on-year in this financial year. Exports of gems and jewellery from the country dipped 41.85% in the first four months of this fiscal. Exports of cut and polished diamonds fell 41.66% while exports of studded gold jewellery plummeted 60.65% in April-July.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



