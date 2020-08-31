Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
Yesterday
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
Indian diamond exporters looking for greener pastures
Indian Exporters are now looking at new markets such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand to export diamonds, as information about raids in China has also created an air of uncertainty in the diamond trade.
It is said that to evade customs duty of 4%, diamonds are often smuggled from Hong Kong to mainland China, which is a hub of manufacturing of diamond-studded jewellery.
India's diamond trade witnessed a revival in Chinese demand in July and August. However, the tension between India and China may impact on diamond exports.
Meanwhile, gems and jewellery sector has been hard hit with exports being projected to fall 25-30% year-on-year in this financial year. Exports of gems and jewellery from the country dipped 41.85% in the first four months of this fiscal. Exports of cut and polished diamonds fell 41.66% while exports of studded gold jewellery plummeted 60.65% in April-July.
