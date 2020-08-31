Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
Gem Diamonds business transformation programme remains on track
The BT programme has, since its inception, delivered $65.0 million, net of fees and costs, to the group’s results.
Gem Diamonds said the successful implementation of the BT initiatives over the past two years had placed the group in a stronger position to absorb the external shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Although the cumulative target of $100 million remains on track, the expected delivery by end 2021 may need to be extended into H1 2022 after taking into account the full impact of the shutdown and subsequent reduced operations in Q2 2020,” said Gem Diamonds.
The company was targeting to save $30 million per year.
Meanwhile, Gem Diamonds said the reopening of key players in the diamond industry, in particular the manufacturing sector in India and jewellery stores across the globe, is gradually taking place as lockdown restrictions are eased.
It said positive signs of increased demand for diamond jewellery from China during the period was also encouraging.
The Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted the diamond industry, from mining through to retail, with lockdown regulations and travel restrictions imposed across the world.
Total global rough diamond supply was estimated to decrease to about 110 million carats in 2020 compared to 141 million carats in 2019.
This was largely due to a combination of planned mine closures, Covid-19 driven marginal mine closures, suspension and slowdown of certain operations and the cancellation of scheduled sales by De Beers and Alrosa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished