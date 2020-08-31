Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
Today
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
BlueRock grade recoveries exceed 2019 levels
“As anticipated, now that we are operating again in the Main Pit's main kimberlite zone with minimal dilution, the grade of the diamonds mined and processed in August 2020 has recovered materially to 5.1 cpht compared to H1 2020 which averaged grades of 3.0 cpht,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.
“The grade now stands well above our current internal target of 4.0 cpht.”
He said the increase in grade had a significant impact on the operations in what remains a challenging environment.
“Most importantly it lowers the cost per carat significantly and provides more operational flexibility,” said Houston.
“It should be noted however, that as diamonds are not a homogenous resource, grades may vary as we mine in different parts of the pit.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished