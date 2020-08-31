Lucapa registers another monthly record at Lulo

Lucapa Diamond says it recovered 3,852 carats from the MB06 flood plain (leziria) at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola last month.

The stones recovered included 52 specials.

Lucapa said this was the second consecutive month in which a carat recovery record had been achieved at Lulo in spite of the challenges placed on personnel movement and the operations as a result of COVID-19.

“It is very encouraging to note that the leziria area in MB06 is continuing to deliver the quality and quantity of diamonds that could rival the production from the prolific MB08,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

“This is further evidence of the very special resource that exists at Lulo and why Lucapa and its partners continues to search for the source of these magnificent diamonds.”

Mining in July and August 2020 concentrated on MB06 which included the area made accessible by the recently completed river diversion.

The gravel deposits in this MB06 leziria area had been largely contiguous, contained thick gravel layers and of high grade.

The largest diamond recovered from the MBO6 leziria area is a 61 carat white D-colour Type IIa diamond.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





