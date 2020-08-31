Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
Lucapa registers another monthly record at Lulo
The stones recovered included 52 specials.
Lucapa said this was the second consecutive month in which a carat recovery record had been achieved at Lulo in spite of the challenges placed on personnel movement and the operations as a result of COVID-19.
“It is very encouraging to note that the leziria area in MB06 is continuing to deliver the quality and quantity of diamonds that could rival the production from the prolific MB08,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“This is further evidence of the very special resource that exists at Lulo and why Lucapa and its partners continues to search for the source of these magnificent diamonds.”
Mining in July and August 2020 concentrated on MB06 which included the area made accessible by the recently completed river diversion.
The gravel deposits in this MB06 leziria area had been largely contiguous, contained thick gravel layers and of high grade.
The largest diamond recovered from the MBO6 leziria area is a 61 carat white D-colour Type IIa diamond.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished