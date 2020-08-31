Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
Today
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
MDGE reinforces transaction and inspection services
Using the MDGE system, vendors can hand over the designated goods to online, and MDGE will then guide them on how to transfer the goods to Macau. The Exchange will be fully responsible for inspection, transaction, settlement and delivery services after the goods arrive in Macau.
According to the exchange, Macau has the same advantages of a free port as Hong Kong, with easy access to goods and zero tariffs. The Macau government has demonstrated an efficient response to the pandemic, making the entrusted inspection and trading of diamonds, gems, and other goods in Macau.
MDGE is the only international diamond and gem trading platform in the Greater Bay Area that operates under global trading rules. It is managed by the Shanghai Diamond Exchange.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished