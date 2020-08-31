Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
BlueRock sells diamonds at an average price of $330/ct
The diamonds were sold at a private sale conducted through a sales agent in South Africa.
Company executive chairperson Mike Houston said the price achieved was above their internal budget and a 14% increase over the price achieved in June 2020.
"Our diamonds remain attractive to buyers even in what continues to be an uncertain market,” he said.
"We continue to finalise the necessary export requirements which have proven to be a lengthy process in the current COVID-19 environment. As soon as this is completed, we will commence exports which gives us the flexibility of bridge financing our inventory, if required.”
Meanwhile, BlueRock said it is modifying its announcement policy such that for the foreseeable future the company will announce all individual diamonds valued at above $50,000 when formally valued.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished