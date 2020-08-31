BlueRock sells diamonds at an average price of $330/ct

Today

BlueRock has sold 3,805 carats recovered at its Kareevlei Diamond Mine, in South Africa for $1,255 million or at an average price of $330 per carat.

The diamonds were sold at a private sale conducted through a sales agent in South Africa.

Company executive chairperson Mike Houston said the price achieved was above their internal budget and a 14% increase over the price achieved in June 2020.

"Our diamonds remain attractive to buyers even in what continues to be an uncertain market,” he said.

"We continue to finalise the necessary export requirements which have proven to be a lengthy process in the current COVID-19 environment. As soon as this is completed, we will commence exports which gives us the flexibility of bridge financing our inventory, if required.”

Meanwhile, BlueRock said it is modifying its announcement policy such that for the foreseeable future the company will announce all individual diamonds valued at above $50,000 when formally valued.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



