Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Gem Diamonds reduces net debt to $5.5m
The company had cash on hand of $17.5 million at 30 June 2020 compared with $13.8 million, the previous year.
Its revenue for the period under review was $69.5 million compared with $91.3 million, a year earlier.
The decreased revenue was mainly driven by lower sales volumes combined with deferring the sale of the small diamonds to September 2020.
Gem said the lower sales volumes were a direct result of the loss of production due to the temporary suspension of operations at Letšeng as a result of COVID-19.
“Letšeng delivered satisfactory operational results notwithstanding the imposed shutdown of 30 days during the Period to curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick. “The frequency of large diamonds recovered improved in all size categories greater than 10.8 carats when compared to the previous period.”
He said the sales results during the period demonstrated the continued demand for Letšeng’s high quality diamonds, achieving an average price of $1 707 per carat compared to $1 697 per carat, a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the group recovered 43 275 carats, a decrease of 23.6% from 56, 668 carats produced in the first half of 2019.
The drop in output was mainly as a result of no tonnes being treated during the shutdown period and reduced tonnes during the ramp-up phase.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished