Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
Today
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
Signet Jewelers announces accelerated sales momentum in Q2
Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer said: "Sales improved sequentially throughout the second quarter as we reopened stores and remained agile and innovative in these unprecedented times. While same-store sales were down 31.3% in the quarter given store closures, same-store sales turned positive in late Q2 as we reached scale on store re-openings while driving high double-digit growth in eCommerce. Momentum has continued into Q3 with preliminary August same-store sales of 10.9% and eCommerce growth of 65.2%.”
The Q2 Fiscal 2021 highlights show that same-store sales were down 31.3%, reflecting eCommerce growth of 72.1% year over year. The Brick and Mortar sales improved sequentially as store openings accelerated from approximately 20% open by end May, to 75% open by end June, and 90% open by mid-July. Net structural cost savings are on track to exceed $100 mn in FY21.
Now in the third year of Path to Brilliance, the Signet expects net savings of at least $285 mn versus its original target of $225 mn.
