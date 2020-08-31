Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
GJEPC inaugurates two-day virtual Buyer-Seller Meet
The inauguration of the 2-day Meet was attended by Shri Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Shri Senthil Nathan, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and the participants from The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) were Colin Shah, Chairman, Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibition, GJEPC and Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director.
Shri Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, congratulated the Council’s efforts said, “Virtual buying-selling formats will be the new normal going forward. Although the trade has been hit because of the pandemic, we should capitalise on every growth opportunity, especially since green shoots of revival are visible in markets like the USA, China, and Europe.”
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said: “It’s a historic shift for GJEPC to conduct the first-ever virtual buyer-seller meet. We are hoping that our manufacturers and traders on the diamond side can transact business without dilution in their experience.”
Dilip Shah, Convener International Exhibitions, GJEPC said “We are planning to hold such VBSMs soon for diamond and gold-studded jewellery, platinum jewellery, and costume jewellery. The features of the VBSM will create a lifelike simulation and ensure that communication between buyers and sellers will be through servers and therefore secure.”
The 10 Indian participating exhibitors include Paladiya Brothers & Co., Arjiv Exports, Unique Gems, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., J K Star, VD Global Private Limited, Laxmi Diamond Pvt. Ltd, Sheetal Mfg. Company Pvt. Ltd, D Navinchandra Exports Pvt. Ltd, and Narola Gems.
