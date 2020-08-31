GJEPC inaugurates two-day virtual Buyer-Seller Meet

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) inaugurated its first Virtual Buyer and Seller Meet for loose diamonds on 3 September 2020.

The inauguration of the 2-day Meet was attended by Shri Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Shri Senthil Nathan, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and the participants from The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) were Colin Shah, Chairman, Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibition, GJEPC and Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director.

Shri Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, congratulated the Council’s efforts said, “Virtual buying-selling formats will be the new normal going forward. Although the trade has been hit because of the pandemic, we should capitalise on every growth opportunity, especially since green shoots of revival are visible in markets like the USA, China, and Europe.”

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said: “It’s a historic shift for GJEPC to conduct the first-ever virtual buyer-seller meet. We are hoping that our manufacturers and traders on the diamond side can transact business without dilution in their experience.”

Dilip Shah, Convener International Exhibitions, GJEPC said “We are planning to hold such VBSMs soon for diamond and gold-studded jewellery, platinum jewellery, and costume jewellery. The features of the VBSM will create a lifelike simulation and ensure that communication between buyers and sellers will be through servers and therefore secure.”

The 10 Indian participating exhibitors include Paladiya Brothers & Co., Arjiv Exports, Unique Gems, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., J K Star, VD Global Private Limited, Laxmi Diamond Pvt. Ltd, Sheetal Mfg. Company Pvt. Ltd, D Navinchandra Exports Pvt. Ltd, and Narola Gems.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



