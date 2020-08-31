Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Russian scientists are looking for ways to detect diamond ‘ghost pipes’
Evgeny Yakovlev, Head of the FCIARctic Laboratory of Environmental Radiology told TASS that the new method being developed by the Center has already shown good results in finding diamond pipes that cannot be detected by standard exploration methods.
There are many such ‘ghost pipes’ in the Arkhangelsk Province and Yakutia, where the largest diamond deposits in Russia are located. To search for them, scientists combined radiogeochemical and seismic methods of exploration. The radiogeochemical exploration block included studies of emissions of radon, a radioactive inert gas that enters the earth's surface through faults and is contained in the soil.
“Those areas, which have developed kimberlite bodies and explosion pipes, contain a system of faults and fractures, so the volumetric activity of radon in these territories is very high, there are even abnormal radon halos formed there and, accordingly, we are trying to identify patterns and find a connection with the explosion pipes in order to use these halos to further develop our methods for detecting kimberlite bodies,” Yevgeny Yakovlev told TASS.
As part of the new approach to diamond exploration, the Federal Center for Integrated Arctic Research is also applying microseismological studies, which, in combination with the radiogeochemical methods, are aimed at detecting the vertical projection of kimberlite bodies. Scientists note that such technology may prove to be more efficient and less costly than the conventional approach to diamond exploration.