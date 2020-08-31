Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
Sarine sees positive developments in the global diamond industry
The August sales cycle of De Beers held last week has been estimated to have been just under US$ 300 million, very much in line with sales cycle 7 of August 2019 (US$ 287 million), the company’s press statement said. “However, it should be noted that 2019 was also a weaker than normal year due to rough diamond inventory and pricing issues - the relevant sales cycles in 2017 and 2018 were both just over US$ 500 million. Similarly, Alrosa has reportedly sold rough diamonds valued at some US$ 200 million during their August sales cycle. We believe that two factors drove this significant rebound in rough diamond buying by midstream manufacturers – the price reductions offered by the major producers (reportedly discounted 6-8% by DeBeers and in some categories of rough up to 10%) and the growing confidence in the midstream that retail activity will continue to recover as the end-of-year holiday season nears.”
The company claims the retail data from major retailers, such as Tiffany & Co. and Chow Sang Sang, show a near-total rebound in retail activity in the Asia Pacific market. Sarine also reiterates that the resurgence of U.S. retail activity is key to a full recovery of the diamond industry value chain.
Sarine claims that data available in the installed base of Galaxy® family inclusion scanning system, and its ubiquitous online rough planning systems showing that over 70 mn stones are processed annually confirm that manufacturing activity in the midstream has significantly increased.
However, Sarine cautions that U.S. total retail activity has yet to rebound. Consumer demand in countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic has been supported also by government largesse, which will not be sustainable indefinitely. Though inventories at the midstream level have been significantly reduced, there are still significant inventories in a range of categories e.g., smaller goods, spread throughout the pipeline from manufacturer to retailer.
