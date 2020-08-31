De Beers, Orange Business develop geofencing solution for safe offshore mining

De Beers Marine South Africa and Orange Business Services have jointly developed a geofencing solution to boost safety in marine diamond mining operations.

IoT Business News reports that the new solution was successfully piloted on board the MV Mafuta, the world’s largest offshore diamond mining vessel owned and operated by Debmarine Namibia.

“Debmarine Namibia has a very clear aim of ‘zero harm’ across all our operations, and we are constantly looking at ways of enhancing employee safety and especially around the heavy machinery required for diamond recovery operations,” Vessel manager of the MV Mafuta, Gerhardus Theron was quoted as saying.

“The initial engagement consultation and joint workshop with the team from Orange Business Services was very productive and quickly identified the potential for an IoT solution to ensure the wellbeing of personnel onboard the vessels.”

Orange Business Services country manager for South Africa, Keith Matthews said the next phase will aim to refine the interface and data collection capabilities, and include testing a trigger function to deactivate machinery in the event of a breach of the geofence by a crew member.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





