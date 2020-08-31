Exclusive

Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options

Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...

31 august 2020

Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months

When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...

24 august 2020

A love affair with gems

Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...

17 august 2020

Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...

10 august 2020

How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn

One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...

03 august 2020

BlueRock’s 12ct diamond valued at $104k –report

Today
News
BlueRock Diamonds, which recovered a 12.12 ct diamond last July at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa, has valued the stone at $104 000.
"This is our fifth diamond recovered with a value of above $100 000,” company executive chairperson Mike Houston was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.
"Now that we are operating in pure kimberlite again following the development of KV Main, we expect an increasing incidence of higher-value diamonds.” 
BlueRock Diamonds recently raised £1.25 million to fast track growth plans at Kareevlei as well as help strengthen its balance sheet.
The company raised £1.235 million from 3.5 million new shares placed at a price of 35p each.
BlueRock is also set to enhance earlier expansion plan to increase production volume to a run rate of 1 million tonnes or 45,000 carats per annum by the end of 2020.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished