BlueRock’s 12ct diamond valued at $104k –report

Today

BlueRock Diamonds, which recovered a 12.12 ct diamond last July at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa, has valued the stone at $104 000.

"This is our fifth diamond recovered with a value of above $100 000,” company executive chairperson Mike Houston was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.

"Now that we are operating in pure kimberlite again following the development of KV Main, we expect an increasing incidence of higher-value diamonds.”

BlueRock Diamonds recently raised £1.25 million to fast track growth plans at Kareevlei as well as help strengthen its balance sheet.

The company raised £1.235 million from 3.5 million new shares placed at a price of 35p each.

BlueRock is also set to enhance earlier expansion plan to increase production volume to a run rate of 1 million tonnes or 45,000 carats per annum by the end of 2020.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





