Exclusive

Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options

Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...

31 august 2020

Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months

When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...

24 august 2020

A love affair with gems

Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...

17 august 2020

Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...

10 august 2020

How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn

One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...

03 august 2020

Hong Kong’s jewelry sales plunge 54% in July 2020

Today
News
In July, the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases and the restrictions on social measures tightened severely tourism and consumption on the whole. Sporadic anti-government protests too resulted in affecting tourist arrivals in July, dipping by 99.6% from the year earlier.
Total revenue from jewelry, watches, and other luxury items plunged 53.7% y-o-y to $328.5 mn for July, according to Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department. Sales in all retail categories dropped 23% to $3.41 bn.
During January - July 2020, revenue from jewelry, watches, and other luxury items slumped 64% to $2.14 bn. Sales in all retail categories declined 32% to $24.17 bn for the January-to-July period.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished