De Beers rakes in $300m from last week’s rough sale – report

Today

De Beers has earned $300 million from its monthly rough diamond auction conducted last week, according to news reports.

The diamond giant and Russia’s Alrosa were said to have both slashed prices of rough by about 10%, which encouraged buying from dealers, Bloomberg News claimed.

“The worst I think is past us and there are reasons to be encouraged,” the newswire quoted Stephen Lussier, head of consumer and brands at De Beers, as saying.

“There is some real consumer data which underlines the midstream’s belief that business is coming back for them. The industry is in a healthier place than it has been for some time.”

De Beers only realised revenue of $56 million in the second quarter of the year as Covid-19 travel restrictions affected diamond tenders hardest.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





