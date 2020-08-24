Exclusive
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Yesterday
Rough imports to India to recover in a few more months
When Colin Shah took over as Chairman of The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India on 23 June 2020, he already had a successful track record behind him as Vice Chairman of GJEPC. Before this, he served as a member of CoA...
24 august 2020
A love affair with gems
Maxim Selikhov is a jeweller, creator of the Selikhov Diamonds brand launched by him in 2006 and famous for exclusive handmade jewellery, usually with unique high-quality gemstones. Selikhov is known as a passionate collector of rare gemstones, which...
17 august 2020
Diamonds: A cocktail of optimism, pessimism in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic
Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa recently attended a webinar organised by CIBJO Communications to examine consumer demand at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, importance of data, financial models and lab grown diamonds. The webinar, chaired by Edward...
10 august 2020
How Russkiye Samotsvety is coping with the current downturn
One of the key issues facing most Russian companies today is the need for an objective assessment of the new consumption decline due to the quarantine, as well as making forecasts for a way out of it. According to a RBC-Petersburg’s study made in June...
03 august 2020
MUBRI to bring together international jewelry brands in a virtual exhibition
With past editions held in Italy (VicenzaOro), Spain (Madrid Joya), Ecuador and Panama, the MUBRI World Meeting this year would be held in Israel; thanks to the pandemic, the event will happen in a virtual version for the first time. More than 75 jewelry brands from Mubri members from India, Malaysia, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Panama, Venezuela, USA, among other countries will participate.
Besides many other speakers, Paola de Luca, TrendVision-founder, and Katerina Perez - digital influencer, will speak direct from Italy and France respectively about the trend and consumer behavior post-COVID-19. Other guests, such as Rui Galopim from Portugal, gem explorer Yianni Melas and Benjamín Calvo, President of Instituto Gemológico Español (IGE) will speak about gems, while Ricardo Domingo from Mexico and Rosana de Moraes from Brasil will speak about how to present a brand to the market in this new reality.
According to the Founding President of Mubri, Ali Pastorini, “I believe that the fact that we reacted quickly and positively to the new reality made the jewelers around the world look for our services and content. We show not only stability but also innovation, and these two characteristics for the market are important to survive the new challenges.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished