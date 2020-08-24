MUBRI to bring together international jewelry brands in a virtual exhibition

The 5th edition of the MUBRI World Meeting – a virtual event promoted by the renowned MUBRI International Group in Panama City will be held from October 2 to 4.

With past editions held in Italy (VicenzaOro), Spain (Madrid Joya), Ecuador and Panama, the MUBRI World Meeting this year would be held in Israel; thanks to the pandemic, the event will happen in a virtual version for the first time. More than 75 jewelry brands from Mubri members from India, Malaysia, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Panama, Venezuela, USA, among other countries will participate.

Besides many other speakers, Paola de Luca, TrendVision-founder, and Katerina Perez - digital influencer, will speak direct from Italy and France respectively about the trend and consumer behavior post-COVID-19. Other guests, such as Rui Galopim from Portugal, gem explorer Yianni Melas and Benjamín Calvo, President of Instituto Gemológico Español (IGE) will speak about gems, while Ricardo Domingo from Mexico and Rosana de Moraes from Brasil will speak about how to present a brand to the market in this new reality.

According to the Founding President of Mubri, Ali Pastorini, “I believe that the fact that we reacted quickly and positively to the new reality made the jewelers around the world look for our services and content. We show not only stability but also innovation, and these two characteristics for the market are important to survive the new challenges.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



